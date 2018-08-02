Why loyalty endures for Mugabe's old party
Zimabwe election: Why loyalty endures for Mugabe's Zanu-PF party

Zanu-PF supporters are in a carefree and a jovial mood outside Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, following news that the ruling party has won a parliamentary majority.

Voters in rural areas have traditionally supported Zanu-PF.

The BBC's Pumza Fihlani has been to Concession, an hour's drive north of Harare, to find out why.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

  • 02 Aug 2018
