Is Ponte City back in vogue?

Is Johannesburg's Ponte City back in vogue?
When Johannesburg's Ponte City was built in 1975 it provided luxury accommodation for some of South Africa's elite.
Over time it turned into a slum falling becoming known for prostitution, poverty and drugs.
But now the largest residential tower in Africa is enjoying a renaissance.
BBC Travel Show's Lucy Hedges finds out more.
08 Aug 2018
