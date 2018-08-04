Media player
From solar car inventions to beds that power phones
Samuel Karimbo from Kenya has been an inventor for nearly 10 years.
Some of his innovations range from a solar car to a bed that can charge a mobile phone through the movements made during sex.
He invited the BBC to have a look at some of his inventions.
04 Aug 2018
