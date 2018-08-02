Gaddafi's home still a ghost town

Video

It is nearly two years since the Islamic State group were ousted from the city of Sirte, which was the home town of toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

It was the militants' base in North Africa and they put up an intense fight.

Residents have returned but they say the government and international community have done little to rebuild their city.

