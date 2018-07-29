Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe elections: Robert Mugabe - 'I can't vote' for Mnangagwa
Robert Mugabe has refused to put his support behind his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as Zimbabwe prepares to vote for its next president.
Mr Mugabe, 94, was speaking at a press conference ahead of the historic election - the first in decades without his name on the ballot.
29 Jul 2018
