Torture exposed at Somali rehab clinic

Video

Islamic rehab centres offer to help those suffering from drug addiction or mental health problems in Eastleigh, a Somali neighbourhood in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

But reporter Jamal Osman finds that behind closed doors at one clinic, patients are routinely abused, beaten and forced to drink a toxic liquid called "harmala".

For BBC Africa Eye, he exposes the men who make money from the abuse of the vulnerable.

The names of abuse victims in this film have been changed.