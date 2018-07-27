Challenging Sudan's cycling stigma
The nation where many think cycling is only for children

Cycling in Sudan is seen by many as something for children, not adults.

But the Sudanese Amateur Cyclists group is challenging those perceptions.

Members have held their version of the Tour de France in a bid to break down stereotypes.

Video produced by Trystan Young and Mark Sedgwick.

  • 27 Jul 2018
