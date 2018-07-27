Challenging Sudan's cycling stigma

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The nation where many think cycling is only for children
Cycling in Sudan is seen by many as something for children, not adults.
But the Sudanese Amateur Cyclists group is challenging those perceptions.
Members have held their version of the Tour de France in a bid to break down stereotypes.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Mark Sedgwick.
Listen to more stories from The Newsroom.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44971682/the-nation-where-many-think-cycling-is-only-for-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window