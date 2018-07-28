Is it easier to poke fun after Mugabe?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Zimbabwe comedians laugh at power after Robert Mugabe

In Zimbabwe, comedians have often found it difficult to make jokes about the country's rulers, fearing arrest and imprisonment.

Since Robert Mugabe was ousted last year as president after 37 years in power, how much have things eased up for those on the comedy circuit?

The BBC went to meet a group of young filmmakers and comedians called Bustop TV.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

  • 28 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Why Zimbabwe's election is historic