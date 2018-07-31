Somalia's football league for deaf players

Media player
Somalia's deaf footballers create their own league
A group of deaf football players in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, have set up their own league after being blocked from joining existing teams.
The teams have been playing since 2010, and have been steadily gathering support.
They hope to eventually be recognised by Somalia's football federation.
31 Jul 2018
