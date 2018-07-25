Why Zimbabwe's election is historic
Zimbabweans are going to the polls on 30 July - and it will be the first time in 38 years without Robert Mugabe in power.

The cash-strapped and impoverished country, which has known decades of repressive rule, faces severe challenges.

BBC Monitoring looks at what makes this general election so unique.

