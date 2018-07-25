Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Zimbabwe's election is historic
Zimbabweans are going to the polls on 30 July - and it will be the first time in 38 years without Robert Mugabe in power.
The cash-strapped and impoverished country, which has known decades of repressive rule, faces severe challenges.
BBC Monitoring looks at what makes this general election so unique.
Produced by Beverly Ochieng and Alexi Peristianis
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window