The disabled dancer inspiring Kenyans

Video

More than 81 million Africans are living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization, and many of them face stigma and discrimination, which can limit their opportunities and restrict their participation in education, work and social activities.

Dance into Space is a Kenyan contemporary dance group in which almost all the members are physically disabled.

Nicholas Ouma Odhiambo tells BBC Africa One Minute Stories how the group has given him an outlet to express himself through dance.