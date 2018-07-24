Video

Nigeria’s top football coach, Salisu Yusuf, has been caught on camera taking cash from men posing as football agents.

The footage was captured by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in September 2017 - and is being broadcast for the first time by BBC Africa Eye.

The chief coach of the Super Eagles, and first assistant during the World Cup, is due to lead the national team to the Olympics in 2020.