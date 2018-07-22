Inside Ghana's favourite quiz show
The National Science and Maths Quiz has kept Ghanaians thrilled for 25 years

A TV science and maths quiz show where schools are pitted against each other has had Ghanaians hooked for years.

The BBC followed one contestant on his journey of persistence and preparation, in the pursuit of victory.

Video Journalist: Sulley Lansah

