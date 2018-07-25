The warrior queen who led men into battle

Video

In the 16th Century, ruthless warrior Queen Amina commanded an army of 20,000 men in what is now Nigeria.

She is the third story in a new eight-part series, African Women who Changed the World, which aims to shed light on great African women whose stories deserve to be heard.

This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.

Producer and editor: Kat Hawkins

Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi