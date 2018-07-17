Can Obama dance better than Mandela?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mandela or Obama, who is the better dancer?
Barack Obama was in South Africa for the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mr Obama shared many of Mandela’s qualities, but he could not dance as well.
The former US President, who recently demonstrated his moves in Kenya, disagreed.
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window