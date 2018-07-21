Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'He brought peace among people'
The family and friends of Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed tell the BBC what he was like when he was young.
-
21 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window