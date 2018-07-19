I run a Death Cafe
Lagos Death Cafe founder: It's about life

Once a month Hope Ogbologugo hosts a Death Cafe in Lagos, where people gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death. She told BBC Africa's One Minute Stories what inspired her to start the group.

Video Journalist: Angelica Jopson

  • 19 Jul 2018
