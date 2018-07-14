How an app gave a boy his sight back
Video

Kenya eye test app gives boy his sight back

Worldwide, 12 million children have eye problems that a pair of glasses could fix. Well, there's an app for that.

Since it was launched five years ago in Kenya, clinical tests have shown it's doubled the number of children getting their eyes treated.

