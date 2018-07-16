'My neighbour is a rapist'
South Africa's Diepsloot township: 'My neighbour is a rapist'

Vigilantes are burning rapists to death in the South African township of Diepsloot, near Johannesburg.

But even that will not stop them. For BBC Africa Eye, crime reporter Golden Mtika exposes on camera, for the first time, the faces of the township's terrifying sexual predators.

