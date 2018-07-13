Video

Just weeks ahead of the first election post-Mugabe, Zimbabweans got together to question their politicians face to face in a highly charged public debate held by BBC World Questions.

Follow one audience member, Chido Govera, as she attends the event, and hear her hopes and thoughts on the future of her country.

Video edited by Ellen Tsang.

