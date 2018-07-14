Old tyre entrepreneur
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigerian entrepreneur turning old tyres into furniture

Used tyres found at the side of the road in Nigeria are being turned into furniture by a female entrepreneur.

Olabanke Banjo says she's helping the environment - and the pieces are proving so popular that she quit her job to make them full-time.

She told BBC Minute: "When women see what I do they are inspired to do something similar. If I don't take care of my environment, who will?"

Video Journalist: Dan Ikpoyi

  • 14 Jul 2018
Go to next video: The most beautiful rubbish you'll see?