Old tyre entrepreneur

Nigerian entrepreneur turning old tyres into furniture
Used tyres found at the side of the road in Nigeria are being turned into furniture by a female entrepreneur.
Olabanke Banjo says she's helping the environment - and the pieces are proving so popular that she quit her job to make them full-time.
She told BBC Minute: "When women see what I do they are inspired to do something similar. If I don't take care of my environment, who will?"
Video Journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
14 Jul 2018
