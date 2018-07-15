The boys turning cassavas into electricity

Media player
Ghanaian boys use cassavas to generate electricity
Ghanaian brothers James and Kwesi Ansah have come up with a novel way to use waste generated from cassavas.
They use the root vegetables to create electricity that can power radios and mobile phones in their village in eastern Ghana.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Favour Nunoo
15 Jul 2018
