The boys turning cassavas into electricity
Ghanaian boys use cassavas to generate electricity

Ghanaian brothers James and Kwesi Ansah have come up with a novel way to use waste generated from cassavas.

They use the root vegetables to create electricity that can power radios and mobile phones in their village in eastern Ghana.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Favour Nunoo

  • 15 Jul 2018
