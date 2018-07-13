'People insult me over my facial scars'

Video

Like many children in the Yoruba community in Nigeria, Olatunbosun Damilola was given scars on her face by her parents when she was young.

The practice is used in some parts of Nigeria, with the marks signifying the family's tribal or ethnic heritage.

But with the custom becoming less common, Olatunbosun says she faces daily discrimination.

Video Journalists: Foluke Ogunbayo and Grace Ekpu