The woman who took on the British and won

Video

Yaa Asantewaa was a Ghanaian warrior queen, born around 1840, who rose up to lead an army against the invading British.

She is the first story in a new eight-part series, African Women who Changed the World, which aims to shed light on great African women whose stories deserve to be heard.

This BBC Africa series has been produced using historical and iconographic research, but includes artistic interpretation.

Producer and editor: Kat Hawkins

Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi