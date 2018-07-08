Media player
'I'm the smartest man in Africa - or in the world'
Is this the most stylish man in Kenya? No, he's the self-proclaimed smartest man in the world.
BBC Africa One Minute Stories went to meet him.
08 Jul 2018
