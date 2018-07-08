'I'm the smartest man in Africa'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I'm the smartest man in Africa - or in the world'

Is this the most stylish man in Kenya? No, he's the self-proclaimed smartest man in the world.

BBC Africa One Minute Stories went to meet him.

  • 08 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'I spread happiness in prisons'