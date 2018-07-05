Five tips to being a great dancer
Sherrie Silver’s 5 tips to being a great dancer

You’ve probably seen Childish Gambino's 'This is America' - a video that's had hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Sherrie Silver is the Rwandan born dancer who choreographed that video. She wants to take African dance to the world, and BBC What’s New?’s Yvette attended one of her dance classes in London to get her top tips for success.

Video producers: Yvette Twagiramariya and Mark Sedgwick

  • 05 Jul 2018
