Why has Tilapia been banned in Ghana?

Why have Tilapia fish been banned in Ghana?
The Ghanaian government has banned all imports of Tilapia fish.
Tilapia farmer Janefa Sodji hopes the ban will have a positive effect on the industry in Ghana, although some people have raised concerns.
Video journalist: Sulley Lansah
06 Jul 2018
