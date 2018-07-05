Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghana orchestra reinterprets Western classical music for Africa
The Accra Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make a new generation in Ghana fall in love with classical music.
The BBC went to see them in action and to hear how they're winning over audiences with their fusion of African and Western classical art forms.
Video journalist: Sulley Lansah
-
05 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44695665/ghana-orchestra-reinterprets-western-classical-music-for-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window