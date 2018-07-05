'We fuse African and Western classical music'
Video

Ghana orchestra reinterprets Western classical music for Africa

The Accra Symphony Orchestra is hoping to make a new generation in Ghana fall in love with classical music.

The BBC went to see them in action and to hear how they're winning over audiences with their fusion of African and Western classical art forms.

Video journalist: Sulley Lansah

