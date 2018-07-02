'Footballing grannies' on tour in Russia
Video

South Africa's footballing grannies on tour in Russia

South Africa didn't make it to the World Cup in Russia.

But that hasn't stopped some more senior players from the country's Grannies Football Association making the journey.

The BBC went down to see them in action against Russia’s famous Buranovskiye Grannies.

