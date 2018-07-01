The women paid to cry at funerals

Media player
The women paid to cry at the funerals of strangers
Professional mourners in Ghana make a living by attending the funerals of strangers.
BBC Africa One Minute Stories went along to find out more.
Video Journalist: Sulley Lansah.
01 Jul 2018
