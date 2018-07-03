Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Morocco's scavenger who now runs the dump
For eight years Yassine scavenged on a dump in Rabat, Morocco. But now he is the founder of the first cooperative for waste recycling in the country.
Video produced by Daniel South and Zak Brophy
Listen to Newshour on the BBC iPlayer.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window