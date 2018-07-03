The scavenger who runs the dump
Morocco's scavenger who now runs the dump

For eight years Yassine scavenged on a dump in Rabat, Morocco. But now he is the founder of the first cooperative for waste recycling in the country.

Video produced by Daniel South and Zak Brophy

  • 03 Jul 2018
