'Peace would mean we could go home'
Teacher shares hopes for South Sudan after ceasefire deal

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and his rival, rebel leader Riek Machar, have signed an agreement to try to end five years of civil war.

Teacher Obieny Deng Agok, who fled South Sudan in 2015 to escape the violence, shares his hopes for the country.

Video journalist: Mark Sedgwick

  • 02 Jul 2018
