'I spread happiness in prisons'
Yoga teacher aims to help Kenyan women behind bars

Irene Auma has been teaching yoga to prisoners in Kenya to help rehabilitate them.

The yoga instructor told BBC Africa's One Minute Stories how yoga can help build prisoners' self-esteem.

Video journalist: Anthony Irungu.

  • 04 Jul 2018
