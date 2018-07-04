'I spread happiness in prisons'

Media player
Video
Yoga teacher aims to help Kenyan women behind bars
Irene Auma has been teaching yoga to prisoners in Kenya to help rehabilitate them.
The yoga instructor told BBC Africa's One Minute Stories how yoga can help build prisoners' self-esteem.
Video journalist: Anthony Irungu.
04 Jul 2018
