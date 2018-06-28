Is peace coming to the Horn of Africa?
Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed seeks peace with Eritrea

Ethiopia's new prime minister has raised the prospect of a final end to what was Africa's deadliest border war and peace with its long-time rival, Eritrea.

Since his inauguration in April 2018 Abiy Ahmed has embarked on a series of reforms, as BBC Amharic's Tibebeselassie Tigabu explains.

