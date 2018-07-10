'I made Goodluck Jonathan look like a young chap'
Fashion designer Swanky Jerry dresses presidents and celebrities

Jeremiah Ogbodo, also known as Swanky Jerry, says he's dressed a former president and many celebrities.

The Nigerian designer told BBC Africa's One Minute Stories his top tips on styling.

Video Journalist: Elaine Okyere

  • 10 Jul 2018
