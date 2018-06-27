Zimbabwe 'safe' despite attack on leader
Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa says country is 'safe'

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says political opponents are likely to have been behind the attack on his life on Saturday.

Mr Mnangagwa told the BBC's Fergal Keane he would hunt down the "criminals", but insisted his country was "the most stable" in the region.

