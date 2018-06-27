'Afro hair is what we were born with'
Why natural hair is empowering for women

Abena Hagan hopes to inspire Afro-Caribbean women to embrace their identities by accepting natural hair, while also providing positive role models for the next generation of black and mixed-race children.

