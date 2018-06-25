Media player
Witnessing Cameroon's descent towards civil war
Could Cameroon be the site of Africa’s next civil war?
BBC’s Africa Eye has found evidence of torture and abuse by both sides of a conflict involving French-speaking government forces and fighters from the country’s minority English-speaking regions.
25 Jun 2018
