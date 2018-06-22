Boris Becker: My CAR passport is genuine

Boris Becker tells Marr: My CAR passport is genuine
Boris Becker has assured the BBC that his passport for the Central African Republic is genuine, despite the country's foreign ministry claiming it is false.
Speaking to Andrew Marr, the former tennis champion said that he was given his documentation through official channels.
His lawyers have argued that he cannot undergo bankruptcy proceedings, because he has diplomatic immunity from the CAR.
The full interview will be shown on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday.
