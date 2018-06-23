From pitch to plough: Life after football
Senegal's Ferdinand Coly on life after football

As Senegal gets off to a flying start in Russia, thoughts turn to the country’s last appearance at the World Cup.

It was in Korea-Japan in 2002 and the Lions of the Teranga reached the quarterfinals. A pillar of the dream team’s defence was Ferdinand Coly. Sixteen years on, his life has changed in a surprising way.

Video journalist : Maxime Le Hegarat

