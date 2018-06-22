Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid on fame and his fans
Wizkid is one of Nigerian's biggest stars, but how does he cope with the pressures of fame?
BBC Africa's What's New spoke to the musician about his music and his fans.
-
22 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44580190/nigerian-afrobeats-star-wizkid-on-fame-and-his-fansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window