Turning plastic trash into cash in Ghana
Ghana businessman turns waste plastic into profit

Plastic waste is becoming an increasing problem all over Africa, but in Ghana one man is turning it into a business opportunity. BBC Africa's One Minute Stories went to find out more.

Video Journalist: Sulley Lansah.

  • 25 Jun 2018
