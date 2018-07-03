I was detained in 'the fridge' for 85 days

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the activist held without charge in a notorious jail
Political activist Amjed Farid explains what life is like for people like him in Sudan, and why he speaks out against the government.
Video produced by Trystan Young and Mark Sedgwick.
Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44574882/meet-the-activist-held-without-charge-in-a-notorious-jailRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window