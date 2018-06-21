The true cost of a dream Ugandan wedding

Video

In a quest to show off new-found wealth or social status, and in a race to out-do their neighbours, people are going to extremes to put on the most lavish wedding. Ugandan nuptials are now big business with big dresses, big venues and big bills. Wedding planner Rita gives her tips for the event - and shows how these events can cost more than money.

