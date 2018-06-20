Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe 'will not repeat its mistakes'
Zimbabwe's foreign minister says the country will not repeat the mistakes of the past under President Emmerson Mnangagwa as all thoughts turn to next month's election.
Sibusiso Moyo told the BBC's Fergal Keane things had changed in the southern African state.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window