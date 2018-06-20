This girl is on fire, thanks to a sweet
Girl on Fire: Kenya schoolgirl's Alicia Keys cover becomes viral hit

A video of 13-year-old Kenyan schoolgirl Gracious Amani singing This Girl is on Fire by Alicia Keys has become a viral hit on social media.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story, by Anthony Irungu.

  • 20 Jun 2018
