This girl is on fire, thanks to a sweet

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl on Fire: Kenya schoolgirl's Alicia Keys cover becomes viral hit
A video of 13-year-old Kenyan schoolgirl Gracious Amani singing This Girl is on Fire by Alicia Keys has become a viral hit on social media.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story, by Anthony Irungu.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44528464/girl-on-fire-kenya-schoolgirl-s-alicia-keys-cover-becomes-viral-hitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window