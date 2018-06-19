Haircuts to watch at the World Cup
Pogba and more: World Cup haircuts to watch

The World Cup is a showcase for a footballer's skills, but it is also a chance to show off new hairstyles.

Nikky Okyere trims a lot of famous footballers, including several who are competing at the tournament in Russia.

He spoke to BBC Africa's Victoria Uwonkonda about who he thinks will have the snappiest haircut.

