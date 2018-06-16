Nigerian football fans embrace Russia
Nigerian football fans embrace Russia ahead of World Cup

Hundreds of Nigerian fans have arrived in Moscow ahead of the their country's opening match against Croatia in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

For many, it’s their first time in Russia.

The BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste has been following some of the Super Eagles' fans to see how they’re taking to life in Moscow

