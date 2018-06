Video

Inventors of a bloodless malaria test for malaria say their device could help identify cases of the disease much earlier.

Nearly half a million people die from malaria every year, the vast majority in sub-Saharan Africa.

Shafik Sekitto, from the Ugandan team behind the invention, spoke to the BBC about the device, which has just won a prestigious prize.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story, by Anthony Irungu.