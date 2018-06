Video

British film No Shade looks at issues surrounding dating and colourism.

Colourism is prejudice against people who have a darker skin tone - and/or the preferential treatment of those who are of the same race but lighter-skinned.

The film's director Clare Anyiam-Osigwe and actors Kadeem Pearse and Adele Oni spoke to BBC Africa about their personal experiences of colourism.

Pictures: No Shade, 2018